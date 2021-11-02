UHP investigating driver death after accident, traffic stop in Brigham City

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Nov. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a driver in Brigham City who was in an accident, left the scene, then was the subject of an attempted traffic stop by an officer of the Brigham City Police Department on Sunday.

The accident happened at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, and involved a white Toyota Tacoma reported to have hit a traffic police pole at 1100 S. Main St. (see No. 1 on map, below).

The vehicle left the scene of the accident.

“An officer with Brigham City PD was able to locate the vehicle and had just initiated a traffic stop when for reasons being investigated, the driver of the truck went off the road and hit a tree,” the UHP statement says. “This occurred on Highway 13 near 100 North.” (See No. 2 on the map.)

“Two troopers responded to offer assistance as the driver was said to have severe injuries,” the statement says. “Due to the officer involved, the Utah Highway Patrol is handling the crash investigation and Brigham City PD will be the incident investigating agency.

“The driver of the vehicle was transported in critical condition to an area hospital where he passed away. Impairment is being investigated as a contributor in this collision.”

Gephardt Daily will have additional information on the crash as it is released.