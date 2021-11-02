Utah COVID-19 update: 11 more deaths, 1,250 new cases documented since Monday

UTAH, Nov. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 11 newly documented COVID-19 deaths and 1,250 new cases in the past day.

Known positive cases now stand at 554,311. Of the newly documented cases, 242 were in school children: 129 in children ages 5 through 10, 56 in children 11 through 13, and 57 in children ages 14 through 17 since the last report, which was Monday.

Total known Utah coronavirus deaths now stand at 3,248. The newly reported deaths were of:

A Davis County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Davis County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

An Emery County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

An Iron County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 25 and 44, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Weber County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Weber County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Weber County man, older than 85, hospitalized

Vaccines

UDoH reports 3,771,087 total vaccines administered, which is 12,056 more than Monday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated have been at 15.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who were unvaccinated have been at 8.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Tests

UDoH reports 3,723,126 people tested, an increase of 7,009 people tested since Monday. It reports 6,738,486 total tests administered, an increase of 14,330 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,452 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 17.5%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 11.5%.

There are 532 people currently hospitalized in Utah with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 24,226.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah