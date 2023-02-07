UHP: More details released after fatal, 4-vehicle crash near Heber City

HEBER CITY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released more details on a Tuesday morning crash near Heber City that killed one driver.

At approximately 10:44 a.m., a white Ford F150 pickup was traveling east on US-40 near the intersection of State Route 32.

“The traffic light was red,” says a new UHP statement. “According to witnesses at the scene, the driver of the Ford F150 appeared to have lost consciousness before traveling head-on into a stopped Dodge Ram pickup waiting at the red light in the westbound travel lanes.”

The Dodge pickup was pushed into a black BMW that had also stopped at the red light. The BMW was pushed into another truck waiting at the light.

“The 68-year-old male driver of the Ford F150 was pronounced deceased shortly after the collision,” the UHP statement says. “A medical episode is being investigated as a possible contributor to the crash.”

SR-40 was closed in both directions for about 30 to 45 minutes, the statement says. One lane of travel was created in both directions and opened to clear traffic congestion, while four lanes of travel were closed for the investigation and recovery of the vehicles involved.

All lanes of travel were opened at 1:45 p.m. hours.