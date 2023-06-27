UHP release more info on Sunday US-6 double fatal

SPANISH FORK CANYON, Utah, June 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released photos and additional details about a Sunday collision that killed two people and injured a third in Spanish Fork Canyon.

The three-vehicle collision happened at about 3:14 p.m. near milepost 184 on State Route 6.

“A black Chevy Cruze car was traveling westbound on SR-6 near the Diamond Fork turn-off when it left the travel lane to the left and collided with a silver Hyundai Elantra that was stationary in the continuous left turn lane traveling eastbound (preparing to turn North toward Diamond Fork),” the UHP news release says.

“After the initial collision, the Chevy spun sideways into the eastbound lanes, where a white Toyota Venza SUV struck it in the driver’s side. The secondary collision caused the Chevy to rotate over the guardrail on the south side of the roadway. The Chevy Cruze came to rest a short distance down the embankment.”

A double fatal accident on June 25 2023 in Spanish Fork Canyon Photo Utah Highway Patrol

The two occupants of the Chevy Cruze, the 24-year-old male driver and his passenger, a boy of 16, died at the scene.

“The single occupant of the Toyota was transported via ambulance in serious condition,” the UHP statement says. “The driver and front passenger of the Hyundai were checked by medical but were not transported. The rear passenger in the Hyundai was transported in Fair condition via ambulance.”

US Route 6 was closed in both directions for about 90 minutes, and was fully reopened after about 3.5 hours.