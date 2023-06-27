WCSO: Downed motorcyclist killed when struck by 2nd motorcycle was West Haven teen

WEST HAVEN, Utah, June 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office has revealed the motorcyclist killed Monday night was an 18-year-old man from West Haven.

The incident happened at about 9:15 p.m. Monday near 3330 S. Midland Drive.

“A sport utility vehicle was traveling westbound on Midland Drive, the victim’s motorcycle traveling westbound behind the SUV when the motorcycle rider appeared to lose control and was ejected from the motorcycle,” a WCSO statement says.

“A motorcycle that was traveling eastbound on Midland Dr. collided with the downed motorcyclist. All other parties were treated and released from the scene.

“Unfortunately the rider of motorcycle #1 succumbed to his injuries.”

Photo Gephardt DailyNancy Van Valkenburg

The name of the deceased victim is being withheld pending family notification, the news release says.

“Upon arrival deputies and medical staff from Weber Fire started CPR on the driver of the motorcycle driver who unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. Weber County Sheriff’s Office would like to send our heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time.”