UHP releases victim’s name killed in SR-24 crash near Vermillion

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released the name of the man killed in a crash on SR-24 near Vermillion in Sevier County Thursday morning.

The victim is identified as Jerry V. Julander, 83, a resident of Monroe, Utah.

According to UHP investigators, Julander was fatally injured when the Chevrolet Tracker was hit nearly head-on by a driver of a Chevy pickup which drove southbound into the northbound lanes of SR-24.

“The Chevrolet pickup crossed the center line and hit the Chevrolet Tracker almost head-on,” the UHP said. “After the vehicles hit, the Chevrolet pickup rolled at least one time coming to a rest on its roof.”

Julander was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, the UHP said.

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup was wearing a seat belt and had only minor injuries. The UHP said he is cooperating with troopers and impairment is not suspected.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.