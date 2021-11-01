UHP shares video of wrong-way driver in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has shared a video of a wrong-way driver traveling north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 Friday near the central Utah city of Scipio.

“On Friday Oct. 29, 2021, at 12:40 am Richfield Dispatch was advised of a wrong-way driver traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-15,” the UHP statement says.

“Troopers were in the area and responded. Near marker 194/195, troopers located the suspect vehicle.

“Upon seeing the officers emergency lights, the suspect pulled over and came to a stop. The driver was found to be intoxicated and he was placed into custody without incident.”

