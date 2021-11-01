Update: Trick-or-treater dies after being struck by car in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 13-year-old boy who was struck by a car while trick-or-treating Saturday in Taylorsville has died of his injuries.

Karl Finch died early Monday morning at a Salt Lake City hospital after being struck Saturday evening, a statement from the Taylorsville Police Department says.

“Thirteen-year-old Karl Finch passed away early Monday morning at 1:05 a.m. at Primary Children’s Hospital where he was flown following the accident,” the statement says.

“He was one of four teenagers who were crossing in the crosswalk at 2700 W. Matterhorn Drive. Karl and another boy were hit by the car at around 7 p.m. Saturday. The second boy, who suffered critical injuries, has stabilized and is expected to recover.”

The investigation into the accident is ongoing. Speed was not a factor, the statement says, adding that the driver of the vehicle continues to cooperate with investigators.

“This is a tragic accident,” said Chief Brady Cottam. “We hope incidents like this never happen, especially on Halloween weekend when children are outside celebrating.

“At this time, we pray for comfort for the Finch family. All of us at the City of Taylorsville extend to them our deepest sympathy.”

A GoFundMe page established Sunday to assist with Karl’s medical bills described him as the oldest of four children, a straight-A student, and a child who had studied Mandarin Chinese for six years and was consider proficiently fluent in reading, writing and speaking.

“Karl is a devoted baseball player and fan as well as an accomplished pianist. This kind hearted, intelligent young man was just beginning to make his mark in the world,” the Sunday statement says.

The post shared video of Karl playing the piano, which can be viewed below.