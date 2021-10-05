UHP: Teen ‘very fortunate to survive’; seatbelts make difference

UTAH, Oct. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol has shared photos of a wreck involving a teen to illustrate the importance of wearing seatbelts.

“Last week, we handled a crash involving a teenage driver that was driving reckless,” says a post issued Tuesday on Facebook.

“The driver was very fortunate to survive, all though the choice to drive reckless was not good, they made the choice to wear their seatbelt. Seatbelts really do make a difference, make the right choice and buckle up!”

Gephardt Daily has a request in for more information, including the date and location of accident pictured.