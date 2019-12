SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 25, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol is warning drivers to take extra care on State Route 191 in San Juan County.

A tweet from UHP Southeast Region Wednesday morning said: “SR-191 between Monticello and Blanding is very slick. We have had a few Christmas crashes already this morning. Please slow down and take your time.”

Snow is likely to taper off by around 6 p.m. Christmas night, according to the National Weather Service Salt Lake City.