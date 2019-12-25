Davis County woman arrested after allegedly biting off part of man’s ear

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 25, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — A Davis County woman was arrested Monday after allegedly biting part of a man’s ear off and saying “I’m going to Mike Tyson you,” officials said.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Farmington said Angelica Marie Roberts, 32, is facing a charge of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

The arresting officer wrote in the statement that he responded to the parking lot of 3515 S. U.S. 89 in Davis County area of Bountiful on a report of a domestic incident.

“Upon arrival I met with victim one and I noticed he had an injury to both of his ears and his lower lip,” the statement said. “Victim one informed me Angelica Roberts is his girlfriend of about six months and they been living together for about two or three months.”

The victim said Roberts started to argue with him over a small statue which belonged to him, saying it was hers.

“Roberts began to punch and kick victim one while they were in the front seat of a passenger car,” the statement said.

“Roberts was in the front passenger seat and victim one was in the driver seat parked.”

The victim placed his hands out straight to keep Roberts away, the statement said. Roberts was able to place the victim in a chokehold.

“Roberts bit victim one’s right ear saying ‘I’m going to Mike Tyson you,'” the statement said. “Victim one bit Roberts’ left middle finger when he was being choked.”

The person who called 911 said he heard a loud argument between the couple when he arrived home. That person noticed Roberts punching and kicking the victim in a vehicle and said the female was in the front passenger seat and the male was in the driver seat.

“The male was attempting to keep the female from hitting him by having extended arms,” the statement said. “I noticed a laceration to Roberts left middle finger which could be from a bite.”

Roberts was transported to the Davis County Jail with her bail set at $5,000.