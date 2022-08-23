UHP warns of traffic delays in Tooele County, near Lake Point

LAKE POINT, Utah, Aug. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is warning drivers to expect travel delays if traveling through the Tooele County area of State Route 36 near Interstate 80, near Lake Point.

“A crash in the Lake Point area is causing some travel delays on SR-36 near the I-80 junction,” says a UHP tweet issued at 12:41 p.m. Tuesday.

“Two semi’s were involved but no injuries reported. One lane northbound and one lane southbound are getting around the crash. Estimated 30 to 90 minutes for lane restrictions.”