Silver Alert issued for 81-year-old man last seen in Highland

HIGHLAND, Utah, Aug. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 81-year-old man last seen in Highland.

The missing man has been identified as William Bill Davis. He stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and has a thin build.

Davis was last seen at 11 a.m. Tuesday. He has blue eyes, and gray hair with some brown, and is partially bald. When last seen, he was wearing a lime green and black short-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and a black belt and black shoes.

No photo of Davis has been provided.

Anyone who sees Davis or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lone Peak police at 801-794-3970 or call 911.