Weber School District asks for driver caution after vehicle-bus collision on first day of school year

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Some students at South Ogden Jr. High had an eventful start to the school year on Tuesday when their bus was involved in a collision.

The accident happened at about 7:50 a.m. near a traffic light at 850 East. The bus blocked traffic.

“Fortunately, no one was injured,” says a statement issued by the Weber School District.

“As we return to school, this accident serves as a good reminder to drive with a little more caution as children are riding buses, biking and walking to school.”