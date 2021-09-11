UHP: West Valley City man dead after hitting I-215 barrier, exiting vehicle, being struck by passing van

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 65-year-old West Valley City man died early Saturday morning after he drove his Ford F-150 pickup into a cement barrier on Interstate 215, then exited his vehicle and was hit by a van.

The accident happened at about 12:49 a.m. on southbound I-215 at 1700 South, Trooper Colton Freckleton, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily.

“He was a single occupant, and he crashed into the left concrete barrier and drove along it, then came to a stop,” Freckleton told Gephardt Daily.

“He stepped out of the vehicle and walked into a lane of travel, and was struck by a white van. The driver was found deceased.”

The van driver was uninjured, and waited at the scene, Freckleton said. Alcohol was found in the pickup, and is believed to have contributed to the accident, he said.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.