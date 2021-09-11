LDS Church presents ‘9/11, Coming Together’ in memory of terrorist attacks anniversary

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 911 terrorist attack with a special called “9/11, Coming Together,” featuring the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square.

Award-winning journalist Jane Clayson Johnson narrates the program, which also includes interviews.

The special began streaming at at 8:46 a.m. Saturday, with the time chosen to mark the exact time the first airplane struck the Twin Towers 20 years ago. It can be viewed at any time on YouTube by clicking the player at the top of this article.

The program will be broadcast on KSL-5 at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, taking the place of “Music and the Spoken Word.”