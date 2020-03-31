Uintah County Commission closing county offices, other buildings to help prevent spread of COVID-19

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah, March 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Uintah County offices will be closed starting at noon Tuesday and all business will be conducted by appointment only until further notice.

The Uintah County Commission on Monday issued a press release saying the commission signed an order closing all buildings owned or managed by the county to public access. The only exception is Vernal Regional Airport.

After noon Tuesday, “all individuals must call in advance and make an appointment to conduct business with offices located inside a county owned or managed building. Once the appointment is complete, individuals need to exit the building immediately,” the news release said.

“All county offices remain open to serve the public,” Commission Chairman Brad Horrocks said in the news release. “At this time, though, we need to limit the number of people coming into county facilities to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

Facilities affected by the commission’s closure order, in addition to the county building, include the Uintah County Public Safety Complex, the TriCounty Health Department office in Vernal, Western Park and the Uintah Conference Center.

“Individuals should not make an appointment with a county office if they or someone in their household has symptoms of COVID-19, including a fever, dry cough and shortness of breath, or if they’ve been exposed to someone with COVID-19 within the past 14 days,” Horrocks said.

The county commission has waived the ACH/Echeck convenience fee for online payments for Uintah County Business Personal Property, Uintah County Mobile Home, and Uintah County Treasurer Real Property Tax until April 30.

The online credit card convenience fee for payments made to Uintah County Justice Court and Naples Justice Court has also been waived until April 30.

Horrocks encouraged everyone to conduct as much of their business with county offices as possible by phone or online, instead of in person. Phone numbers for all county offices can be found at https://co.uintah.ut.us/.