Unified Fire Authority juggles Millcreek house fire, traffic accident

MILLCREEK, Utah, Nov. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Fire crews battled a house fire Wednesday night while also helping extricate a traffic crash victim nearby.

The fire broke out at about 7 p.m. in the 4200 block of 1300 East in Millcreek, the Unified Fire Authority said on social media.

The fire broke out on one side of the two-story duplex where renovation work was underway.

“First arriving crews did a transitional attack, hitting the fire coming out the second story window from the outside, then going interior to fully extinguish.”

The blaze was under control by 7:30 p.m. with mop-up underway and no rescues or injuries reported. The residing family will be displaced for the evening.

Crews from Millcreek and Holladay responded. Cause is under investigation.

Details on the nearby traffic accident were not immediately available. but UFA photos show an SUV on its side, an apparent rollover.

“Busy night as crews in the Millcreek/Holladay area battled a fully involved house fire with a simultaneous extrication happening down the road,” UFA said.

“Be safe folks!”

