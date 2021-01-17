Unified Fire crews battling 3-alarm fire in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah, Jan. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Fire Authority is battling a three-alarm fire in Midvale.

UFA spokesman Ryan Love told Gephardt Daily the blaze at a business in the area of 7001 S. 900 East broke out Sunday at approximately 9 a.m.

Love said when crews arrived there was heavy smoke coming from the roof of the structure.

“We then put our firefighters inside to try and locate the fire, but it was a little bit too hot for our firefighters so we asked everyone to evacuate the structure then we immediately went defensive on the structure,” Love said. “So now we’re a couple of hours in, all of our firefighters are defensive and we have about 80 to 100 personnel trying to contain the fire.”

No one was injured as a result of the blaze.

Love said multiple investigators are on scene working to determine the cause of the fire.

He said once the fire is out it is likely crews remain on scene until at least Monday and possibly Tuesday.

“With the structures inside, it takes a lot of effort, especially when we are defensive on the fire, which means we’re not putting firefighters inside due to the nature of the structure, the nature of the fire and the intensity of the heat, and the danger associated with that, we are keeping all the firefighters outside,” Love said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.