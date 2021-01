LOGAN, Utah, Jan. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah State University police are searching for an alleged stalking suspect.

“Please be on the lookout for this individual,” said police department tweet Sunday morning.

“Do not approach him. Stalking suspect,” the tweet said.

No other details were provided.

Anyone who sees the man, who has not been identified, is asked to call USU police at 435-797-1939.