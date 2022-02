MILLCREEK, Utah, Feb. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from the Unified Fire Authority responded to a small fire at a PetSmart in Millcreek on Wednesday.

“Fire is currently out,” says an agency tweet issued at 1:09 p.m.. “No injuries. All pets are accounted for.”

The fire started on the exterior of the building, at 3191 E. 3300 South, and was stopped before extending inside.

“Great work by our Millcreek crews!,” the tweet says.

There was no word on the cause of the fire.