Driver arrested for automobile homicide after pedestrian struck in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Feb. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man in his 60s died at the scene after he was struck by a driver in St. George Wednesday morning.

The driver, 23-year-old Melvin Garcia Gomez, was interviewed on scene and arrested for:

Automobile homicide, a third-degree felony

Failure to yield, an infraction

Never obtaining a license, an infraction

“The automobile homicide charge is directly related to the results of a DUI investigation,” the St. George Police statement says.

The accident happened at about 6:47 a.m. at about 1300 W. Sunset Blvd., the statement says. The pedestrian southbound when he was struck by a 4-door, eastbound passenger car.

The department thanked business owners impacted by the road closure for their patience. It also extended condolences to the family and friends of the victim, whose name has not yet been released.