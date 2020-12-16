Unified Fire on scene after carport collapses in Holladay

HOLLADAY, Utah, Dec. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Fire Department heavy rescue specialists are at an apartment complex in Holladay, where a carport collapsed Tuesday evening.

They “are working hard to secure this collapsed car port in the City of Holladay,” said a tweet from UFD a little before 6:30 p.m.

“Residents of this apt. complex are feeling lucky,” the tweet said. “There were no injuries when this structure collapsed spontaneously this evening.

UFD also thanked Unified Police Department officers for helping secure the scene.

