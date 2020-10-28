Police name Midvale woman stabbed to death in front of her children; 7 year-old daughter injured, father in custody

MIDVALE, Utah, Oct. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Midvale mother was stabbed and killed in front of her children Wednesday.

Unified Police say one of the children was wounded in what investigators believe was an attempted murder-suicide involving the mother and father.

Sgt. Melody Cutler, public information officer for Unified Police, said officers were called to the home after the couple’s two children ran to neighbors and said their father was attacking their mother.

Police arrived at 115 W. Settlement Circle just after 6 p.m. and found the mother, Utahna Halona, 41, in extremely critical condition.

First responders worked to save her, but Holana died at the scene.

“She never made it to the hospital,” Cutler said.