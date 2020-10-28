Multiple agencies cooperate in rescue after critical construction site accident in Morgan County

PETERSON, Utah, Oct. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple agencies cooperated in a complex rescue at a construction site in Morgan County on Wednesday.

The accident happened at a hard-to-access site in Peterson.

“A worker was injured in an ATV accident in a difficult to access area on the mountain,” a post from the Mountain Green Fire Department says.

“Rope rescue personnel from Riverdale Fire Heavy Rescue 41 and a medical helicopter were also summoned. Mountain Green Fire Day crew personnel assisted Morgan Ambulance 121 in gaining access to the patient via ATV, treatment of injuries and removal to the landing area.”

Chief 131 assisted the Incident Commander as Staging Officer, the post says.

“The patient was transported by AirMed with life-threatening injuries.”

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is shared.