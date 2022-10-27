Employee in Salt Lake County charged on suspicion of sexual battery against employee he was training

Correction: The Unified Police Department was the investigating agency in this case. An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the suspect was associated with the UPD.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An employee in Salt Lake County was charged on Wednesday in 3rd District Court on suspicion of sexual battery of female employee he was training.

Jeffrey Kevin Loosle, 52, faces two charges of sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor, stemming from an alleged May 4 incident, according to a probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Unified Police Department.

The female employee told investigators she was attending a training conducted by her employer, and “was standing near a table when she felt a hard slap on her butt, which jolted her body. (She) turned around and saw her co-worker, Jeffrey Kevin Loosle, sitting behind her and making direct eye contact with her.”

The woman said there was no one else in the area, so she said “What the f–k?” to Loosle, who did not respond, his probable cause statement says. The woman reported she “was again slapped on her butt with an unknown object.”

The woman and a colleague confronted Loosle the next day, the statement says. She told investigators “Loosle did not deny slapping her butt, but stated that he needed to get her attention. Loosle “then stated he didn’t slap her, he hit her with her coffee cup. Loosle asked (the woman) if she had told her husband.”

The statement says Loosle reached out to the woman’s husband about a week later, “and apologized. Loosle told (the husband) he thought (the female employee) was ‘one of the guys’ and admitted to smacking her with a boxing glove.”