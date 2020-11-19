Unified Police Dept. asks public’s help finding missing teen

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered teen.

Auhia Finau, 18, is described as a traumatic brain injury sufferer who has special needs, but is high functioning.

He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has buzzed black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green sweater, gray sweatpants and tennis shoes.

Finau left in a black Dodge Caravan, Utah plate 2D4VY, and he was last seen in the area of 6500 South and about 2700 West. The alert says that Finau should not be driving.

Anyone who sees Finau or has information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call UPD at 801-743-7000.