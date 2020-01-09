Developing: Unified Police on scene of shooting in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah, Jan. 9, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police officials are on the scene of a shooting in Millcreek.

“Shooting at 2086 E. Sierra Ridge Ct.,” says a UPD tweet issued at 3:39 p.m. Thursday.

“Suspect is not in custody.”

Speaking at the scene, Unified Police Department Detective Ken Hansen said the person who was shot, a man in his 60s, has been transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. He is in fair condition.

The suspect, a man in his 80s, is barricaded inside the home in the Edgemont Homes complex, and is in possession of at least one firearm. Hansen said that since officials arrived on scene, another gunshot has been heard inside the home. It’s not known if the suspect is the only person inside the home at this time.

Hansen said the incident appears to be part of an ongoing family dispute; it’s not clear at this time what the relationship is between the victim and the suspect.

A SWAT team and negotiators have been called to the scene and are attempting to resolve the situation peacefully. Residents are being asked to shelter in place.

Gephardt Daily will have more information on this breaking story as details are released.