Unified police seek help identifying suspects in burglary

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, May 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three females who broke into a Taylorsville convenience store late last month.

The incident happened in the early hours of April 28, a Tuesday, the statement says.

“Three unidentified females broke into Jackson’s convenience store, located at 5595 S. Redwood Road,” the statement says. “While in the store, the suspect stole items such as beer and cigarettes.

“The females arrived in a dark colored SUV, then broke a window to enter the store…. If you know the identity of any of the three females, please contact Detective Burningham at 385-468-9456.”