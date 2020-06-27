Unified Police seek public’s help finding missing 12-year-old girl

KEARNS, Utah, June 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl named Ally.

Ally is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Thursday at the Oquirrh Park Fitness Center swimming pool. She was wearing a pink-and-purple swimsuit, a purple-and-white camo shirt, black shorts and Birkenstock-style sandals.

Anyone who has seen Ally or who has any information as to her whereabouts is urged to call the Unified Police Department at 801-743-7000 or Investigator Blakeslee at 385-468-9858.