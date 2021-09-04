Unified Police, SWAT at scene of barricaded suspect in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah, Sept. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police Department and SWAT responded Friday evening to the area of 3900 South west of Highland Drive, where police say a suspect is barricaded inside a house.

Neighbors were ordered to shelter in place as the tense situation began to unfold shortly after 6 p.m.

Officers arriving at the home, at 1546 E. 3900 South, across the street from the police substation, heard multiple shots being fired, UPD has confirmed.

