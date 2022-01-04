University of Utah Health to cancel all elective inpatient surgeries due COVID case surge, staff illnesses, internal e-mail says

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The unparalleled surge in COVID-19 patients, coupled with soaring infection rates among medical workers is forcing University of Utah Health to cancel all elective impatient surgeries starting Jan. 5 through the Jan. 14, and most likely for the next few weeks.

While the decision has yet to be made public, medical staff at the the University were notified of the impending move Monday night in an internal e-mail attributed to Dr. Robert Glasgow, Interim Chair for the Department of Surgery at the University of Utah, and obtained by Gephardt Daily.

The e-mail, dated Jan. 3, 2022, illustrates just how dire the situation has become as front line medical workers and their colleagues prepare to deal with another onslaught of COVID-19 patients.

“In the entirety of the pandemic, I have never had to offer two updates on the same day. But, the perfect COVID storm has arrived,” Glasgow wrote. “You may have seen that the incidence of COVID in Utah has spiked over the holiday weekend with 14,754 cases since Thursday. Although the data shows the Omicron is less likely to result in serious infection, especially for those vaccinated, this significant rise is generating a significant increase in demands for inpatient beds.

“As important, the number of our faculty, APCs, residents, staff, nurses and other clinical staff who have contracted COVID is rapidly increasing. The good news is that we as vaccinated folks have minimal risk of getting seriously sick. The bad news is that if you get COVID, you can’t work until you clear the 5 or so day quarantine,” Glasgow wrote.