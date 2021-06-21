UPD: Suspect sought after alleged felony fraud against Utah people, credit unions

UTAH, June 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police officials are asking the public for any information that might lead them to a man suspected in multiple of felony fraud cases.

“William Branstiter, age 45, has been identified as the suspect in multiple felony identity theft, forgery and theft by deception cases starting on 10/30/20 and continuing through today,” says a UPD statement released Monday.

“He has cashed nearly 50 counterfeit checks during this time frame at credit unions through the state of Utah using the identifying personal information of several identified victims.

“The total amount of known successfully cashed checks is over $90,000.”

Mountain America Credit Union has suffered the most financial losses, the statement says, adding that America First Credit Union, Cyprus Credit Union, Deseret First Credit Union and Zion Bank “have also suffered financial losses at the hands of William Branstister.”

The suspect has “extensive criminal history for fraud and theft,” the statement says. “He has federal felon convictions for aggravated identity fraud, fraud with ID documents, and attempted aggravated identity.

“He currently has a NO BAIL warrant issued through 3rd District Court regarding several of the first-cashed checks.”

Anyone who can help UPD investigators locate Branstister is asked to call the department at 801-743-7000.