Update: 1 arrested, alleged gunman still at large after shooting in Salt Lake City’s Ballpark neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have announced an arrest in the shooting at a motel in Salt Lake City’s Ballpark neighborhood Tuesday morning, but the alleged gunman remains at large.

Thomas Leroy Glasker, 71, was arrested after police say he aided and abetted in the shooting by providing the firearm and acting as the getaway driver for alleged shooter Joseph Marquez, 60.

A 38-year-old man was critically injured in the shooting, Salt Lake City police said.

Marquez has not been located and “should be considered armed and dangerous,” police said in a news release. He is described as Hispanic, 6 feet tall, with a medium build.

Police say the investigation began at 10:05 a.m. when dispatchers received a call about a shooting at the Wasatch Inn, 1416 S. State.

Responding officers found the man in the parking lot with a gunshot would and “immediately began life-saving efforts,” the release states. Paramedics later treated the man at the scene and transported him to an area hospital, where he remains in critical condition, police said.

Police said the investigation is being handled by the department’s homicide squad due to the extent of the victim’s injuries.

The incident started as an argument between the victim and Marquez, police say.

“Detectives believe Glasker went to the Wasatch Inn to meet the shooter and saw the fight happening between the two men,” the news release states. Witnesses also told police they saw Glasker give Marquez a gun.

Glasker was arrested for investigation of attempted murder and obstruction of justice.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000 and reference case number 22-201391.