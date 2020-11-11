Update: 25-year-old man deceased in rollover crash near Nephi

NEPHI, Utah, Nov. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 25-year-old man has died after a rollover crash near Nephi Wednesday morning.

A 2005 Nissan truck was traveling north on Interstate 15 near mile marker 227 at approximately 6:30 a.m., said a news release from the Utah Highway Patrol.

“For an unknown reason, the male driver of the truck swerved left and into the median,” the news release said. “The truck rotated counterclockwise and began rolling multiple times coming to rest facing south on the inside edge of the southbound travel lanes.”

The driver, and sole occupant, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the truck. He landed in the southbound number two travel lane, and died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. He has not been identified pending notification of family.

Southbound I-15 was diverted at the exit 228 off-ramps for approximately three hours while the investigation was completed. Lane travel and speed are contributors to the crash, the news release said.

