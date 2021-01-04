Update: 3rd suspect in Riverdale Christmas morning murder arrested

RIVERDALE, Utah, Jan. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have arrested a third suspect in a Christmas morning fatal shooing in Riverdale.

A news release from Riverdale Police Department said Liam H. Gale, 31, was located at a West Haven apartment complex. He was taken into custody without incident at 12:20 a.m. Monday, the news release said.

Officials contacted Gale by phone and persuaded him to exit the apartment and surrender, the release said.

Upon being interviewed, Gale allegedly confessed to his involvement in the incident.

Gale was booked into the Weber County Jail on suspicion of first-degree felony murder, aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and obstruction of justice, which is a class A misdemeanor.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Weber County for Gale said officers responded to the area of 5000 S. 1000 West on Christmas Day on reports of multiple individuals injured by gunshots.

Shot and killed in the incident was 36-year-old Trevor Anthony Martin. A 42-year-old woman was shot in the face and was hospitalized in critical condition.

“Liam Gale admitted during a post-Miranda interview that he had a female transport him and another male to a home in Riverdale where they had planned to commit a robbery,” the probable cause statement said. “During the robbery, Liam and the other male forced their way into the home and during a physical altercation, Liam admitted he attempted to hit the female occupant with his handgun and the gun fired on accident.”

He stated he turned and saw the other suspect male physically fighting with the male homeowner.

“Liam admitted that he used the handgun and fired several shots at the homeowner,” the statement said. “Liam stated he took a second firearm the other suspect male had when they went into the victims’ home, Liam used this gun and shot several more rounds striking the male victim. The male victim later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The female victim was shot in the lower jaw and was admitted to the hospital.”

Gale also admitted that he threw away clothing and the two firearms after leaving the victims’ home, according to the statement.

Before the current arrest, Gale was under supervision of Adult Parole and Probation for previous felonies.

Also arrested in connection with the incident are 31-year-old Brittany Ann Rogers, of Clearfield, who is in custody at the Weber County Jail; and 16-year-old Rayburn Jimmy Bennett Jr., a West Valley City juvenile whose name has been released because he has been charged as an adult. Bennett is being held at a juvenile facility.

Rogers faces first-degree felony charges of murder, three counts of aggravated robbery and obstructing justice

Bennett faces first-degree charges of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and obstructing justice.

A probable cause statement filed in Rogers’ case says she agreed to talk after being read her rights.

“Brittany admitted post-Miranda that she was aware that two other individuals were needing transportation to the residence to commit a robbery,” her statement says. “Brittany admitted that she facilitated transportation for the individuals to the residence.

“Brittany drove the suspected vehicle to the residence where the other suspects forced entry into the home. During the altercation after two suspects entered the home, two residents of the dwelling were injured by gunshots…. Brittany admitted that she transported the suspects from the scene after the incident occurred.”

Rogers told officers she drove to a parking lot, where her passengers exited a vehicle, got into a second vehicle, and left the area.

Bennett’s probable cause statement says he also waived his Miranda Rights.

“Rayburn confessed to entering the victims’ residence with the intent to commit a robbery,” the statement said. “He admitted to being armed with a handgun.”

Gephardt Daily will provide more information as it becomes available.