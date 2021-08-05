Update: 8-foot-boa constrictor found more than a month after going missing in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah, Aug. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An 8-foot boa constrictor has been found more than a month after it went missing in Tooele.

Tooele City Police Department officials said the snake was in a plastic container in the backyard of a home when the container was knocked over and the reptile escaped on July 2.

Tooele Animal Control spent some 90 minutes searching for the snake but officials were unable to locate it, and it had been missing ever since.

Tooele police officials said Thursday the owner found the snake Wednesday next to the deep freezer in his home.

“The owner stated the snake may have been there for a while,” officials said.