Update: Accidental stray spark caused Layton garage explosion

LAYTON, Utah, July 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An accidental spark caused an explosion in a garage at a Layton home Tuesday afternoon in which a 77-year-old man was critically injured.

“The cause of the explosion at East Layton home appears to be an accidental stray spark hitting some combustible material while welding,” said a tweet from Layton Police Department at 9:45 p.m. “We’re told the injured homeowner is going to be OK.”

Layton City Police Department Lt. Travis Lyman told Gephardt Daily the blast happened near 1256 E. South Lisa Drive at approximately 4:50 p.m.

“We got a call that an explosion had happened in the garage, there was one man who was pretty significantly injured,” Lyman said. The victim was found laying near the end of the driveway with “significant shrapnel injuries.”

The man was reported in critical condition and was transported to Davis Hospital by ground ambulance then flown to the University of Utah Hospital.

Lyman said numerous neighbors heard the blast and called police and the incident caused “quite a bit of damage” to the inside of the garage. No other homes in the area were damaged and there was no fire as a result of the explosion.

The man’s wife and their 12-year-old granddaughter were both in the home at the time but were not injured.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.