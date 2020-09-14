Update: ‘Battle Creek 2 Fire’ now 20% contained at 188 acres

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Sept. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Battle Creek Fire in the mouth of Pleasant Grove Canyon is now 20% contained at 188 acres.

“Minimal fire activity was observed overnight by night shift on the #BattleCreek2Fire, with some isolated torching,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info.

All evacuations for the fire were lifted early Sunday afternoon.

“Active suppression efforts continue mainly with aerial attack, as more crews are en route,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Battle Creek 2 Fire broke out Saturday night at approximately 9:30 p.m. and was estimated at seven acres.

Utah Fire Info tweeted at 10:25 p.m. Saturday that the blaze was estimated at 50 acres and was growing rapidly. A total of 34 homes were evacuated as a result of the fire.

Units from Pleasant Grove Fire Department, Orem, American Fork, U.S. Forest Service, Utah County Fire, and Lehi are on scene.

The cause is under investigation.

The National Weather Service Salt Lake City tweeted Sunday: “A red flag warning is now in effect late Monday morning through Monday evening for the Wasatch Mountains north of I-80. VERY dry conditions combined with winds will create critical fire weather conditions.”

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is released.