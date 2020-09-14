11 killed, dozens missing in Nepal landslide

Sept. 14 (UPI) — A landslide triggered by a recent deluge of rainfall has killed at least 11 people in Nepal, officials said as they search for dozens still missing.

The Nepal Red Cross Society said Sunday that 11 bodies of seven women and four men have been found following a landslide that hit the Barhabise Municipality in Sindhupalchowk north of the capital Kathmandu overnight.

At least 28 people, six of whom are children, are still missing, the Red Cross said, adding that the landslide destroyed at least 65 homes and damaged another 150.

Shreedhar Neupane, a press secretary to the speaker of Nepal’s House of Representatives, Agni Prasad Sapkota, said a rescue mission was underway.

“Rescuers are working hard, but rescuing the missing people alive seems impossible,” Neupane said.

The Army, the Armed Police Force and local residents are involved in the search.

The Red Cross said at least five people were injured in the landslide, with four of them being treated at a local health center while the fifth was taken to Kathmandu.

Sindhupalchowk was the worst-affected district by the earthquake of 2015 that killed nearly 9,000, according to the World Health Organization.