Update: Body of missing man found in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, July 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Law enforcement officers say the body of a missing man who was the focus of an intensive search this weekend has been found in Wasatch County.

Word of the tragic discovery was posted Sunday evening on the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, just a matter of hours after WCSO had requested the public’s help in finding the missing man.

“With deep sadness, we extend our condolences to the family and friends of Colby Sheriff,” the Sunday afternoon update said. “Colby’s body has been located about 1.5 miles from his vehicle. The State Medical Examiner’s Office is responsible for determining final cause of death.”

Sheriff, 34, from Pleasant Grove, had last been seen on Thursday, July 28, near Daniels Summit Lodge, near Heber City.

The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office thanked search volunteers, the Bardsley Foundation, DPS Aero Bureau, National Guard Lakota Helicopter Team, the SAR Teams from the following Sheriff’s Offices: Davis, Summit, Utah, and Wasatch.

“We’re also grateful for our dispatchers and deputies for everything they’ve done to help with this monumental effort to find and help Colby,” the WCSO statement says.