Update: Canal Fire in Millard County burns ‘tens of thousands of acres’

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah, June 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Canal Fire near Leamington in Millard County has burned tens of thousands of acres, officials said late Sunday night.

At about 11 p.m., Utah Fire Info tweeted:

“The #CanalFire near Leamington experienced extreme fire behavior burning tens of thousands of acres. No aircraft and poor visibility has made assessment difficult. Leamington and Fool Creek were evacuated. A type 2 team has been ordered to manage the fire.”

The fire first broke out Friday and was estimated at 450 acres.

On Saturday, Utah Fire Info said the fire was 100% contained, but on Sunday afternoon, Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted:

“Unfortunately we have bad news on the Canal Fire in Millard County near Oak City. Because of strong winds the fire has escaped containment and is threatening structures. Fool Creek and Leamington are being evacuated.”

