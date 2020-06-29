Man fatally shot during protest at parking lot in Louisville, suspect in custody

June 29 (UPI) — Police said a suspect was in custody after one man was fatally shot and another injured Saturday night during a peaceful protest at Jefferson Square Park in Louisville, Ky., seeking justice in the killing of Breonna Taylor.

Lousiville Metro Police Chief Robert Schroeder said the suspect was at a local hospital. He added the suspect, whose name was not released, was asked to leave the park several times due to disruptive behavior and had been arrested during other protests.

Police have not released the name of the deceased or another victim who was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m.

“While most protesters in the park have been largely peaceful, things changed last night when shots rang out,” Louisville Sgt. Lamont Washington said. “We continue to support the peaceful exercise of free speech. However, our primary focus must be on public safety.”

The park was cleared overnight.

“Peaceful gatherings can continue during the day, but we will not allow people to stay overnight,” police wrote in a statement at 4:05 a.m. “No tents of any kind will be allowed at any time of day.”

Metro Public Works teams worked overnight to pack up the dozens of tents.

Some protesters have remained at the downtown park since May 28.

“I am deeply saddened by the violence that erupted in Jefferson Square Park tonight, where those who have been voicing their concerns have been gathered,” Mayor Greg Fischer said.

“It is a tragedy that this area of peaceful protest is now a crime scene. My thanks to the first responders who assisted at the scene.”

Taylor, who was an emergency medical technician, died in March. Police officers forced their way inside her home to serve a search warrant in a narcotics investigation. The department said officers returned gunfire when Taylor’s boyfriend fired at them.