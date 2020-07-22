Update: Dennis Hill Fire in Box Elder County now 2.6K acres, 30% contained

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, July 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Dennis Hill Fire that started Monday near Park Valley, an unincorporated community in north-central Box Elder County, is now 2,608 acres and 30% contained.

“Units from the Bureau of Land Management Salt Lake, Box Elder County, the state of Utah and the Forest Service are there mopping up the fire’s edge today,” said a tweet from Weber Fire District Wednesday afternoon.

The Dennis Hill Fire initially burned an estimated 300 acres, but grew rapidly to 700 acres, pushed by 20 mph winds.

Later Monday, Utah Fire Info tweeted that the fire had scorched about 3,000 acres and was 0% contained, with strong winds still driving the fire growth.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this story as information is made available.