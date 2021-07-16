Update: Endangered couple missing from Magna group home found safe

MAGNA, Utah, July 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Magna couple that went missing early Thursday from a group home for people with disabilities has been found safe.

Austin Hoover and Amber Peebles, both adults but considered endangered, left the group home sometime between 1 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

“They are in a relationship and likely to be together,” a 12:45 p.m. tweet from the Unified Police Department says. They “Said they were going to Vegas, neither know how to drive nor have any money. They are not likely to be able to take care of themselves for long.”

The UPD tweeted an update at 6:08 p.m.

“They have been located and are safe.”