Update: Grandson of elderly couple arrested after their bodies found at Clearfield residence

CLEARFIELD, Utah, Nov. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The 26-year-old grandson of an elderly Clearfield couple is being charged with their homicides after his mother found their bodies Wednesday and called police.

Charged in the case is 26-year-old Jeremy Bell, says a statement from Clearfield City Police Chief Kelly Bennett. Besides the two homicides, Bell will be charged with one count of assault — domestic abuse, Bennett said, adding the District Attorney may consider additional charges.

The names of the 87-year-old man and 85-year-old woman killed have not been released. The couple had shared the house with their daughter, 60, and Bell.

The call came into dispatch at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, and police responded to the residence, at 681 N. 1050 West.

“Officers from several agencies responded, and located the 60-year-old female still in the garage with her deceased parents,” the CCPD statement says. “Officers immediately recognized traumatic injuries to both victims, who were beyond help.

“Officers quickly escorted the female to safety and surrounded the house. The 26-year-old male called his mother, who allowed an officer to speak with him. The officer was able to encourage the male to exit the residence, and shortly thereafter, he walked out the front door and complied with the officer’s instructions.”

Officers searched the residence to make sure no one else was inside, and were told just the grandparents, daughter and grandson resided there.

Evidence and interview details will not be released at this time, the statement says, adding the grandparents’ names are being withheld pending notification of additional family members.

“After the interview and search of the residence, there was probable cause to believe the 26-year-old male caused traumatic injuries to his grandparents, causing their death,” the police statement says.

“The Clearfield Police Department extends sincere sympathy and condolences to the family of the deceased,” the statement says. “We recognize the impact this will have on the family as well as the community members; however, we know the community and extended family members will circle around those involved and support them through this difficult time.”

The CCPD is asking neighbors or anyone who was in the area between noon and the time of the police arrival to share anything they may have seen or heard. The department’s number is 801-525-2800.

“We commend the actions of the daughter as well as the officers who responded and quickly took the suspect into custody.”

Additional agencies involved in the investigation include the Clinton, Layton and Syracuse police departments, the Davis County Sheriff’s Department, North Davis Fire District and the Office of the Medical Examiner.