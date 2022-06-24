Update: Left Fork Fire grows to 4.6K acres, threatens 50 structures

KANE COUNTY, Utah, June 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — State fire officials say the Left Fork Fire burning in southern Utah has grown to more than 4,600 acres and is threatening roughly 50 structures.

Despite the wildfire’s growth, weather conditions Wednesday allowed firefighters to make progress on the human-caused wildfire burning in the Dixie National Forest about 10 miles southwest of Bryce Canyon National Park. It remains just 5% contained.

“Fire managers continue to assess areas of concern, such as Bryce Woodlands, and create a suppression plan for the active areas of the perimeter,” state fire officials stated in a news release.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office announced the evacuation of the Bryce Woodlands Estates on its Facebook page Tuesday. The evacuation was recommended “as a precaution for both firefighter and public safety if the fire continues to progress in that direction.”

The Kane County fire warden and sheriff’s deputies were helping residents in the area evacuate Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office is asking the public to avoid the area.