Update: Little Cottonwood Canyon reopens to traffic

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, Feb. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation says Little Cottonwood Canyon is now open to traffic after a two-day closure.

The canyon was closed Thursday and Friday due to multiple avalanches and a two-day interlodge order was in place for the in the town of Alta.

A tweet from UDOT Cottonwood Canyons said the canyon reopened at noon on Saturday.

A follow up tweet Sunday morning at 8:10 a.m. said the following:

“Hello #LCCroad #SR-210 travelers! No crashes or slide-offs to report at this time, just steady uphill traffic headed up for some skiing and snowboarding. Delays are possible and thanks for your patience.”