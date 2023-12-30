Update: Missing student from China may be camping along Wasatch Front

RIVERDALE, Utah, Dec. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 17-year-old foreign exchange student from China originally believed to have been abducted in Riverdale may be camping along the Wasatch Front, police said Saturday.

Kai Zhuang, a foreign exchange student from China currently residing in Riverdale, was reported missing early Friday morning. Riverdale police originally said officers had reason to believe he was “forcefully taken from his home and is being held against his will.”

In an update Saturday, Riverdale Police Chief Casey Warren said “it is possible that Kai is camping somewhere along the Wasatch Front in a tent.”

“He had a recent interaction with law enforcement in Provo in which he had camping gear with him. Kai has also made several recent purchases of additional camping-related supplies,” Warren said.

Police say Zhuang likely has the camping gear with him but there is concern for his welfare due to the extreme cold conditions. Police are asking the public to check local wooded/camping areas when possible.

Zhuang is described as Asian, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 150 pounds, with black hair and dark eyes.

Anyone with information about Zhuang’s whereabouts is asked to call the Riverdale Police Department at 801-394-6616 or Weber Dispatch at 801-395-8221.