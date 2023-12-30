Colorado man jailed after alleged attempt to meet minor in Utah for sex

FARMINGTON, Utah, Dec. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Colorado man was booked into the Davis County jail after law enforcement officials say he arranged to meet for sex with someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl.

Lancer Green, 46, was arrested at about 1 p.m. Friday for investigation of:

Enticing a minor — first-degree sexual assault, a second-degree felony

Child kidnapping, a second-degree felony

Dealing in materials harmful to minor, a third-degree felony

“Lancer had been communicating with (someone) who he believed to be a girl under the age of 14 via a popular social media chatting application,” says an affidavit filed by an officer of the Davis County Sheriff‘s Office.

“Lancer started this chat started on 5/13/2023. Lancer talked with the girl about traveling to Farmington, Utah to meet with her.”

He also sent nude images of himself and video of his penis, the statement says. He reportedly said he was in Utah and set up a meeting at a Farmington hotel, suggesting she come up with a story to enable her to stay with him overnight.

“Lancer was then subsequently taken into custody as he left the hotel parking lot in his vehicle. Post arrest and post Miranda waiver, Lancer admitted to knowing the girl’s age. Lancer also admitted to traveling from Colorado for the purpose of meeting the girl. When asked if he would have gone through with it, Lancer stated that he could have had sex with her but he wasn’t sure.”

Lancer admitted to buying a necklace as a gift for the girl. He agreed to let officers search his phone, his arrest documents say, and officials found several other chats “possibly involving minors as young as 12.”

Additional chats were found involving other adults talking about sexually assaulting their children with Lancer involved, arrest documents say.

Lancer was ordered held without bail.